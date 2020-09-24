Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Victoria Beckham Button-Down Edition

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been known to outfit repeat before — she is a sustainable fashion advocate, after all — and the latest example comes via (virtual) appearances she's made recently, wearing the same Victoria Beckham button-down shirt in two different colors.

The first was for a video message she and husband Prince Harry recorded to congratulate the 2020 Time 100 honorees, during which they also addressed the importance of voting and empathy.

"You're playing a critical role for our future and that of our children. Seeing our world through the lens of community is so important because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other, both online and off," said Markle in the video.

As for her take on voting, Markle's message was extremely clear: "Every four years we're told the same thing, that this is the most important issue of our lifetime — but this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard.... As we work to reimagine the world around us, let's challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion." Well said.

In the clip, she's seen wearing a silk Victoria Beckham button-down shirt in brown with Manolo Blahnik heels, her Cartier Love bracelet and a Monica Vinader gold chain bracelet. Markle was spotted wearing the same top — this time in a tan variation — on "America's Got Talent," in a digital message to contestant Archie Williams, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 36 years before being exonerated and also happens to share a name with her son.

Markle sent words of support, noting she'd probably say similar phrases many times in the future: "Archie, we are proud of you, and we are rooting for you and we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner." I'm not crying, you're crying!

The video message also afforded fans the opportunity to take a peek inside Markle's home in California, where she appeared on a comfy-looking couch, in front of a bunch of green hydrangeas, piles of books and a cluster of candles — including a Diptyque Tubéreuse votive, aptly spotted by the eagle-eyed Markle-adorers over at Meghan's Mirror. @RoyalHomesStyle also identified several of the books on display: Annie Leibovitz, Women: The National Geographic Image Collection, The Black Godfather and Wood and Iron: Industrial Interior.

