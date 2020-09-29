Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Striped WNU 'Boyfriend Shirt' Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle, always a fan of a classic button-down shirt, has made them a go-to for her recent virtual appearances in the same way that I often like to throw one on last-minute before a Zoom. Last week, she wore the same solid Victoria Beckham button-downs in two different colors for two different videos. This week, as Meghan's Mirror was first to report, she's pulled another favorite brand out of her closet: WNU, which stands for With Nothing Underneath — a brand started by a former British Vogue editor that focuses on timeless, menswear-inspired "Boyfriend Shirts." The brand says the shirts are all made from sustainably sourced materials and made to stand the test of time, which is surely a draw for the former Duchess.

Along with a simple gold pendant, this appears to be the style she's wearing for a virtual interview with Fortune as part of its Most Powerful Women Summit, which kicked off Tuesday. In it, she talks about speaking out on Black Lives Matter, as well as technology and the problem of misinformation and toxicity spreading online, while also acknowledging the positive aspects of it. You can watch clips above and below.

