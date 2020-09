Here's Who's Showing During Milan Fashion Week

Italy was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Despite a recent surge in cases across Europe, the Camera Nazionale della Moda is moving forward with Milan Fashion Week for Spring 2021.

The event will run from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28. According to the Camera Nazionale della Moda, there will be 64 fashion shows (39 women's, four men's, 19 co-ed) total — 23 of them held in person, 41 shown digitally; then, there will be 43 presentations (25 physical, 24 digital), with an additional 12 to be hosted by appointment only.

Some notable presentations to keep an eye out for: Valentino is joining the lineup after years in Paris, Prada will debut its first collection under a joint Raf Simons/Miuccia Prada creative leadership and designer Tomo Koizuma will unveil a collaboration with Emilio Pucci. Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Jil Sander aren't listed on the Camera Nazionale della Moda's lineup, presumably opting to sit out this season. (Alessandro Michele took Gucci off of the fashion week schedule earlier this year.)

See all the brands that will be debuting new collections during Milan Fashion Week, below.

Showing Spring 2021

A Cold Wall*: digitally

Act Nº1: digitally

AGL: in-person (presentation)

Alanui: digitally

Alberta Ferretti: in-person (runway)

Alessandro Enriquez: in-person (presentation)

Alexandra Moura: digitally

Andrea Pompilio: in-person (appointments), digitally

Annakiki: digitally

Anteprima: digitally

Ara Lumiere & Dhruv Kapoor: digitally

Artioli: in-person (appointments)

Atsushi Nakashima: digitally

Bally: in-person (appointments), digitally

Beatrice.B: in-person (presentation)

Bikkembergs: in-person (presentation)

Borbonese: in-person (presentation)

Borsalino: digitally

Boss: in-person (runway)

Blazé Milano: digitally

Blumarine: in-person (runway)

Brunello Cucinelli: in-person (presentation)

Bvlgari: in-person (presentation)

Calcaterra: digitally

Canali: in-person (appointments)

Casadei: digitally

Cividini: in-person (appointments), digitally

Coliac by Martina Grasselli: digitally

Daniela Gregis: in-person (runway)

David Catalán: digitally

Dolce & Gabbana: in-person (runway)

Drome: in-person (runway)

DSquared2: digitally

Eleventy: in-person (presentation)

Elisabetta Franchi: digitally

Emilio Pucci: digitally (video)

Emporio Armani: in-person (runway with no audience)

Ermanno Scervino: digitally

Etro: in-person (runway)

Fabiana Filippi: digitally

Fendi: in-person (runway)

Flapper: in-person (presentation)

Francesca Liberatore: in-person (runway)

Fratelli Rossetti: in-person (presentation)

Futuroremoto: digitally

Gabriele Colangelo: in-person (presentation), digitally

Gall: digitally

GCDS: digitally

Genny: digitally

Gianluca Capannolo: in-person (presentation)

Giannico: in-person (appointments)

Gilberto Calzolari: digitally

Giorgio Armani: in-person (runway with no audience)

Giorgio Grati: in-person (appointments), digitally

Giuseppe Zanotti: in-person (appointments)

Herno: in-person (appointments, presentation), digitally

Hogan: digitally

Hui: digitally

Kiton: in-person (presentation)

Ji Won Choi: digitally

Laura Biagotti: digitally (video)

Laura Strambi: in-person (appointments), digitally

Luisa Beccaria: digitally

Luisa Spagnoli: in-person (presentation)

Manuel Ritz: in-person (appointments)

Marco de Vincenzo: digitally

Marco Rambaldi: in-person (runway)

Marni: digitally

Max Mara: in-person (intimate runway show)

Miaoran: digitally

Michele Chiocciolini: in-person (presentation)

Miguel Vieira: digitally

Mila Schön: in-person (presentation)

Missoni: digitally

MM6 Maison Margiela: digitally

Momonì: in-person (presentation)

Moreschi: in-person (appointments)

Moschino: digitally (video)

MSGM: digitally

Nº21: in-person (runway)

Philipp Plein: digitally

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini: in-person (runway)

Pollini: in-person (presentation)

Ports 1961: in-person (runway)

Prada: in-person (appointments), digitally

Redemption: in-person (appointments), digitally

René Caovilla: in-person (appointments), digitally

Ricostru: digitally

Roberto Rimondi: in-person (runway)

Rodo: in-person (presentation)

Sabato Russo: digitally

Salvatore Ferragamo: in-person (runway)

San Andres Milano: digitally

Santino: in-person (presentation)

Serapian: in-person (presentation)

Sergio Rossi: digitally

shi.RT by Tommaso Aquilano: in-person (runway)

Shuting Qiu: digitally

Simona Marziali — MRZ: in-person (runway)

Simonetta Ravizza: in-person (presentation)

Sindiso Khumalo: digitally

Sportmax: in-person (intimate runway show)

Spyder: digitally

Ssheena: digitally

Sunnei: in-person (runway)

Tarea Studio: digitally

The Bridge: digitally

Throwback: digitally

Tod's: digitally

Trussardi: in-person (presentation)

Valentino: in-person (runway)

Valextra: in-person (presentation)

Versace: digitally

Vìen: in-person (runway)

Vivetta: digitally

Yosono Bags: in-person (presentation)

Absent from calendar

Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jil Sander

