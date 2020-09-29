7 Standout Spring 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

The designers in Milan used the Spring 2021 runways to reflect on the world in lockdown. Francesco Risso meditated on human fragility for Marni, while Silvia Venturini Fendi's last solo outing for Fendi was rooted in family. Jeremy Scott kept his designs for Moschino relatively quiet in response to non-stop noise, and Donatella Versace escaped it all by bringing us under the sea. As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the seven Spring 2021 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

All-Out '80s

Fashion is obsessed with reminding consumers that missed the '80s — i.e. millennials and Gen Z — of all the sartorial thrills they didn't get to experience first-hand. We saw that once again in Milan, as designers offered up a plethora of big shoulders, high-volume party dresses and shiny leather minis reminiscent of the era.

Black and White

Black and white graphic prints have the charisma — and Milan Fashion Week endorsement — to tip snakeskin and leopard off as fashion's top print for spring. Designers punctuated their collections with eye-catching patterns using the most basic color combo.

Cotton Candy Pastels

A carryover from Resort 2021, joyful cotton candy pastels dominated the Spring 2021 runways in Milan. Some of our favorite sartorial confections included a sporty blue jacket courtesy of Max Mara and a buttery, eggy white Cividini pantsuit.

Earthy Neutrals

In addition to dressing like a sugary summer treat, Italian brands also looked to colors you can find in nature for inspiration: Earthy neutrals, like sand and canyon clay, cropped up in Fendi's spring lineup and in Giada's latest range.

Fluffy Skirts

Not yet ready to take on the responsibility that comes with being the parent to a furry friend? Consider the fluffy, feather-embellished skirts all over the Spring 2021 runways a lower-maintenance solution. You can cuddle with them, pet them and even take them out for walk.

Sheer Layers

From sheer frocks to see-through trenches, we quite literally saw it all in Italy. But designers weren't about giving intimates the X-ray treatment. Instead, the transparent clothes act as layering pieces to add intrigue to standard tops and bottoms.

Suit & Bra

The latest collections out of Milan want you to forget a tie and a shirt and wear your power blazer with just a bra. This sexy take on the traditional suit was spotted at several labels, including in Boss' sleek range of head-to-toe tonal looks and in Etro's beachy offering.

