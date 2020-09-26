Moschino Put on a Puppet Show for Spring 2021

A look from the Moschino Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Marco Ovando

Jeremy Scott's solution to putting on a pandemic-proof show for Moschino during Milan Fashion Week was clever, playful and very on-brand.

In lieu of a traditional runway, with models cramming backstage and guests sitting elbow-to-elbow in the front row, the designer shrunk Moschino's Spring 2021 collection and hosted a string puppet show, complete with marionette models — and a marionette front row — made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. In a short film, the dolls strutted on strings through a gold-accented rooms wearing the brand's shrunken-down new line in an intimate salon-style fashion show, as "Anna Wintour," "Edward Enninful" and other industry leaders watched.

Scott was, naturally, inspired by the way 2020 exposed "the apparatuses of what we know" when designing Spring 2021, according to the show notes. As such, the inner-workings of clothes are brought to the forefront — edges, seams, corsetry boning, panels, darts and trims all on full display. There's an inverted zipper halter dress, unfinished pockets on pants and jacquard trim that's sewn on backwards. Even tulle — which traditionally remains hidden to add volume and shape — extends beyond the hem of skirts and dresses

Done in a soft color palette — think toned-down golds and fairytale blues — the range is rather subtle and more wearable for.a house that has, in the past, sent a TV dinner kimono and a Picasso-style abstract guitar dress down the runway. Still, that signature Moschino sensibility is present: There's a youthful princess feel to the clothes, like the pieces we gravitated to in our first grade dress-up boxes, but perhaps that's what happens when you make miniature outfits and stick them on dolls.

See the complete Moschino Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

41 Gallery 41 Images

