MVPR is hiring a VIP Director in NYC

New York City based boutique PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its VIP division. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with the world’s leading celebrities, fashion stylists, publicist contacts, industry agents, influencers and film studios and be able to lead the VIP team. The successful candidate must have a minimum of 8 years VIP and celebrity experience in the fashion industry, proven relationships and a strong interest in relevant pop culture.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively securing celebrity/VIP opportunities for upcoming red carpet, press junket, virtual events and street style placements.

Securing product placement in film.

Managing contracts with celebrities, influencers and brands for placement.

Managing the VIP team in New York.

Overseeing the reporting of send outs, coverage achieved and forthcoming coverage and collating coverage and date for monthly reports.

Discovering and nurturing relations with new talent.

Ad-hoc project work and carrying out specific or general research.

Leading client meetings, new business meetings and special events.

Creating VIP opportunities across fashion, lifestyle and beauty divisions.

Working alongside the team on event attendance procurement and creative initiatives.

Skills and Required Experience:

Proven relationships with key celebrity, stylist, publicists, managers and influencer contacts.

Experience managing contracts between celebrities, influencers and brands.

Team leadership skills.

Experience developing strategies through execution with a track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients.

Knowledge of all media including strong understanding of digital landscape and social media platforms.

Creative thinker and extremely detail oriented.

Proven track record of dressing celebrities, a database of top stylists, influencers and socials.

Hard-working and proactive candidate who is enthusiastic, works well within a team and has a passion for celebrity/VIP relations across all sectors.

An understanding of the fashion industry is vital.

Highly proficient with Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, Dropbox and social media platforms.

Please send cover letter & resume to Megan@mvpublicrelations.com

@mvpr_nyc, www.mvpublicrelations.com