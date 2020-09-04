NAKED RETAIL GROUP Is Hiring Floor Based Roles In Nolita
We are a unique collaborative retail experience that curates and features various brands throughout the year. We handle the design, buildout, and staffing to create an efficient, experience that flows across all installations. Every 30-90 days, we completely redesign and rebuild our stores to introduce new concepts. This is not a cookie-cutter retail opportunity. Our teams are at the forefront of NAKED culture and building our community. Are you ready to join our dynamic environment? If so, we would love to meet you.
Positions: FT Floor Lead, FT Assistant Manager, PT Ambassador, and PT Support
Start Dates: September 14 – September 21
Location: NAKED Nolita Flagship: 224 Mulberry Street New York, NY
Some responsibilities are but not limited to:
- Working directly with consumers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience
- Utilizing strong knowledge of all brands installed at NAKED
- Contributing to the flow of conversations that connect clients with brands, brands with NAKED, and our community with NAKED culture
- Ensure the flagship (back of house and front of house) is well-maintained and organized on a consistent basis
Some requirements are but not limited to:
- At least 1 year of sales, hospitality, or customer-facing experience
- 2-3 years of supervision in a high-volume environment for Assistant Manager role
- Friendly and energetic personality with elevated communication
- Strong merchandising skills
- Extremely detail oriented
- Adapts easily and quickly
- Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume to: darren@nakedretailgroup.com
Because we receive many inquiries, only those deemed a fit for NAKED will be contacted.
*Invitation Only Hiring Event Thursday, September the 10th