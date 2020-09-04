NAKED RETAIL GROUP Is Hiring Floor Based Roles In Nolita

We are a unique collaborative retail experience that curates and features various brands throughout the year.

We are a unique collaborative retail experience that curates and features various brands throughout the year. We handle the design, buildout, and staffing to create an efficient, experience that flows across all installations. Every 30-90 days, we completely redesign and rebuild our stores to introduce new concepts. This is not a cookie-cutter retail opportunity. Our teams are at the forefront of NAKED culture and building our community. Are you ready to join our dynamic environment? If so, we would love to meet you.

@nakedretail

Positions: FT Floor Lead, FT Assistant Manager, PT Ambassador, and PT Support

Start Dates: September 14 – September 21

Location: NAKED Nolita Flagship: 224 Mulberry Street New York, NY

Some responsibilities are but not limited to:

Working directly with consumers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience

Utilizing strong knowledge of all brands installed at NAKED

Contributing to the flow of conversations that connect clients with brands, brands with NAKED, and our community with NAKED culture

Ensure the flagship (back of house and front of house) is well-maintained and organized on a consistent basis

Some requirements are but not limited to:

At least 1 year of sales, hospitality, or customer-facing experience

2-3 years of supervision in a high-volume environment for Assistant Manager role

Friendly and energetic personality with elevated communication

Strong merchandising skills

Extremely detail oriented

Adapts easily and quickly

Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to: darren@nakedretailgroup.com

Because we receive many inquiries, only those deemed a fit for NAKED will be contacted.

*Invitation Only Hiring Event Thursday, September the 10th