Here's Who's Showing During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week officially — strangely, unprecedentedly — kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 14, with a socially-distant runway show on the roof of Spring Studios in Manhattan.

Typically a six-day affair filled with back-to-back (and sometimes overlapping) events across the city, from first thing in the morning to late at night, it's been reimagined amid a global pandemic. First off, it's shorter than past season's: IMG's lineup is five days, the CFDA's is four. The vast majority of brands on both calendars have, predictably, opted to present their latest digitally — be it through lookbooks, videos, animated runways or even, in one case, a children's book. These debuts will be hosted either on their own platforms, on the CFDA's Runway360 hub or on NYFW.com (which is run by IMG). The handful that are hosting in-person events have made it clear that they will be following CDC-compliant safety measures and enforce social distancing. (Outdoor events are capped at 50 attendees; indoor ones at 50% capacity, per New York governor Andrew Cuomo's office.)

Some marquee names in the American fashion industry, including Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs, are sitting out this New York Fashion Week. Kors will present his Spring 2021 line later this year; Jacobs, meanwhile, doesn't have any plans for the season yet. Monse will be showing Resort 2021, as well as re-showing select looks from Fall 2020 that people can buy on the spot. Plus, plenty of designers that aren't listed on either of the official schedules, but are instead opting to drop their latest on their own timeline.

Below, see who will be unveiling a Spring 2021 collection during New York Fashion Week (and whether they'll do so digitally or in-person), who's showing later this year, who will be debuting Fall 2020 or resort lines and who's absent from the calendar entirely.

Showing Spring 2021

Adeam: digitally (lookbook, video)

Aknvas: digitally (lookbook)

Alabama Chanin: digitally (lookbook)

Alice + Olivia: in-person (socially-distant event and performance), digitally

Anna Sui: digitally

Apotts: digitally

Badgley Mischka: digitally

Batsheva: digitally (lookbook)

Bevza: digitally

Bibhu Mohapatra: digitally

Brock Collection: digitally (lookbook)

Bronx and Banco: digitally (video), in-person (socially-distant outdoor presentation)

Carter Young: digitally

Chocheng: digitally (lookbook, video)

Christian Cowan: digitally (video)

Christian Siriano: in-person (socially-distant outdoor runway show)

Christopher Esber: digitally

Cinq à Sept: digitally (lookbook, video)

Claudia Li: digitally (lookbook)

Coach: digitally (lookbook, video)

Colleen Allen: digitally (animated runway)

Collina Strada: digitally (video)

Concept Korea: digitally (lookbook, video)

Cynthia Rowley: digitally (lookbook)

Dauphinette: digitally (lookbook)

David Hart: digitally

Dennis Basso: digitally (lookbook)

Dirty Pineapple: digitally

Duncan: digital (lookbook)

Eckhaus Latta: digitally

Faith Connexion: digitally (lookbook, video)

Frederick Anderson: in-person (runway), digitally

Frère: digitally (video)

Graham Tyler: digitally

Harlem’s Fashion Row: digitally (awards show, runway)

Imitation of Christ: in-person ("gorilla-style" screening)

Jason Wu: in-person (socially-distant outdoor runway show)

Judy Turner: in-person (outdoor presentation by appointment)

Ka Wa Key: digitally

Kate Hundley: digitally

Katie Gallagher: digitally

Keenkee: digitally

Kenneth Nicholson: digitally (video)

KES: digitally (lookbook)

Khaite: digitally

Kim Shui: digitally

Kozaburo: digitally

Kuon: digitally

LaQuan Smith: digitally (lookbook)

Lavie By CK: in-person (socially-distant event), digitally (lookbook)

Libertine: digitally (video)

LRS: digitally (lookbook)

Macgraw: digitally

Maisie Wilen: digitally (lookbook)

Marchesa: digitally (lookbook)

Marina Moscone: digitally (lookbook, video)

Markarian: digitally (lookbook)

Maxhosa: digitally (video)

Mr. Saturday: digitally

Naeem Khan: digitally

N.Hollywood: digitally (lookbook)

Nicole Miller: digitally (lookbook)

NIHL: digitally

OqLiq: digitally

Overcoat: digitally

PatBo: digitally

PH5: digitally (lookbook, video)

Pia Gladys Perey: digitally (lookbook)

Presley Oldham: digitally (video)

Private Policy: digitally (lookbook, video)

Raisavanessa: digitally

Rodarte: digitally (lookbook)

Rvng: digitally

Sandy Liang: digitally (lookbook)

Self-Portrait: digitally (lookbook)

Senlis: digitally

Sienna Li: digitally

Snow Xue Gao: digitally (lookbook)

Social Work: digitally (lookbook)

Stan: digitally

St. John: in-person (private one-on-one appointments, digitally (lookbook)

Stayme70: digitally (animated runway)

Tadashi Shoji: digitally (lookbook, video)

Teddy Vonranson: digitally

Theophilio: digitally (lookbook)

Theory: digitally

Tibi: digitally (lookbook)

Tiffany Brown Designs: digitally

Timo Weiland: digitally

Tom Ford: digitally

Ulla Johnson: digitally (lookbook, video)

Venicew: digitally

Veronica Beard: digitally (lookbook)

Victor Li: digitally (video)

Vivienne Hu: digitally

Wataru Tominaga: digitally

Who Decides War: digitally

Wiederhoeft: digitally (children’s book)

Willie Norris x Outlier: digitally (lookbook)

Wolk Morais: digitally (video)

Zero + Maria Cornejo: digitally (lookbook, video)

Showing Fall 2020

Anne Klein: digitally (video)

Chromat: digitally (video)

Future Lovers of Tomorrow: digitally

Jonathan Simkhai: digitally (video)

Madame L: digitally (lookbook)

Monse: digitally

Rebecca Minkoff: in-person (socially-distant outdoor runway)

Thalé Blanc Statements: digitally

Showing Resort 2021

Dur Doux: digitally (lookbook)

Monse: in-person (outdoor presentation with no models)

Showing Spring 2021 at a later date

Adam Lippes, Baja East, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Chloe Gosselin, Christopher John Rogers, LaPointe, Michael Kors, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Rag and Bone, Tory Burch

Absent from calendar

3.1 Phillip Lim, Area, Jonathan Cohen, Kate Spade New York, Lela Rose, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Pyer Moss, Ralph Lauren, Tanya Taylor, Telfar, The Row, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, Victor Glemaud, Zimmermann

