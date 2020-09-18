8 Breakout Trends From the New York Fashion Week Spring 2021 Runways

We didn't know what to expect from New York Fashion Week this season. With a predominantly digital showing, we approached the Spring 2021 "runways" with an open mind, knowing that in these truly unprecedented times, anything was possible. Though we felt the absence of several headlining American acts over the last four days, the designers who did debut collections offered a very practical vision for spring. Even those who are known for being big contributors to the ongoing fantasy that is fashion toned it down and created pieces that we'd want to wearing while bingeing the latest Netflix series. (We're looking at you, Anna Sui and Rodarte.)

Ahead, see the top trends from New York Fashion Week Spring 2021, and stay tuned for what will come out of the other fashion capitals over the next few weeks.

Burnt Orange

4 Gallery 4 Images

A fall-like shade of orange cropped up several times in New York's Spring 2021 presentations. Some of our terra cotta favorites include an easy, loose-fitting shorts set courtesy of Thakoon and a cool Jason Wu maxi dress with cutout detailing and pockets.

Couch Florals

3 Gallery 3 Images

It appears that all of our excess time spent on the couch has influenced Spring 2021 moodboards, judging by the florals that got a very English-countryside-cottage-decor update this season. From dainty daisies that look stripped off our grandma's sofa to groovy stems in saturated hues plucked from '70s furniture, designers brought floral whimsy to our house dresses.

Cutouts

6 Gallery 6 Images

A carryover trend from Fall 2020, designers are still into revealing bits of bare skin in unexpected places — whether it's down the leg of a pair of tight pants (Simon Miller) or on the sleeve of a shiny dress (Raisavanessa).

Glam Sweatsuits

7 Gallery 7 Images

Whether or not you believe that sweatpants are forever, a number of American labels offered up fancy versions of the cozy fleece bottoms for spring. Some fully leaned into this year's loungewear obsession by creating matching hoodies styled super casually, while others paired the garments with floor-length gowns.

Highlighter Hues

12 Gallery 12 Images

Designers took inspiration from the electrifying shades of pink, green, yellow and orange that can be found in office supply closets across the country. There were Bic-style highlighter hues rendered in everything from billowy dresses to couch-friendly sweatsuits.

Knit Bralettes

5 Gallery 5 Images

We got used to going braless the last six months, and designers took note by offering a super-soft and supportive solution: knit bralettes. Often styled with a high-waisted pant or skirt and worn alone or under a cardigan, the barely-there top is destined to become a wardrobe staple next May.

Luxe Pajamas

6 Gallery 6 Images

Pajama dressing isn't a new phenomenon, but it's certainly something we've become very familiar with during quarantine. Turns out, we won't have to give it up anytime soon: Silky separates and bed-friendly onesies were quite popular with designers this season.

Preppy Mini Skirts

6 Gallery 6 Images

The m.o. for skirts next spring is the shorter and more tennis-like, the better. Sandy Liang and Collina Strada took a very preppy approach to the thigh-revealing bottoms with pleated style, while Simon Miller had a more athletic, court-approved take.

