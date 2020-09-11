13 Fall Flats on Sale For When You Get Tired of Slippers

Photo: Imaxtree

To get you in the leaf peeping, apple-picking mood without blowing the entire contents of your wallet, we've rounded up the best fall-ready flats that are currently on sale. From buttery leather loafers that come in rich shades of merlot and olive green to square-toe slingbacks that'll have you wishing you had somewhere other than your kitchen table to go, the discounted shoes below we'll have you ready for cold weather and snuggly sweaters in no time. Shop to it!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.