13 Cashmere Sweaters on Sale for a Luxurious Start To Fall

Photo: Imaxtree

This week marked the official start of fall, so to celebrate our favorite pumpkin-spiced season, we've rounded up a selection of cashmere sweaters that are on sale. These super-soft knits will not only keep you warm, but they'll also be a luxurious upgrade from the sweatshirts and hoodies that you've been living in the past few months. Ahead, treat yourself to our favorite discounted options.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

