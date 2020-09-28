Here's Who's Showing During Paris Fashion Week

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 6, 84 brands will present new collections during Paris Fashion Week, rounding out an unusual fashion month.

Like the past three weeks in New York, London and Milan, the event will consist of a mix of digital debuts and physical events, including both proper runways and more intimate presentations. (Though, last week, French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced that gatherings of 10 or more people in public spaces would be prohibited in areas that are on "high alert" following a rise in coronavirus cases, including Paris, RFI reports.) You can find the full schedule, with dates and times, on the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's website.

Balmain, Chanel, Chloé, Dior, Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton are forging ahead with in-person fashion shows. Meanwhile, Altuzarra, Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Mugler, Nina Ricci, Stella McCartney and Thom Browne (among others) opted for fully virtual presentations. There are also ten new names on the lineup: Ami, Cecilie Bahnsen, Enfants Riches Deprimés, Ester Manas, Gabriela Hearst, Mossi, Situationist, S.R Studio LA.CA, Vejas and Wales Bonner.

Scroll through to see who's unveiling a Spring 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week — and who's missing from the calendar.

Showing Spring 2021

Acne Studios: in-person (runway)

Agnès B: digitally

Akris: digitally

Alexandre Vauthier: in-person (appointments)

Alexis Mabille: in-person (appointments)

Altuzarra: digitally

Ami: in-person (runway)

Anais Jourden: digitally

Andrew Gn: digitally

Anrealage: digitally

Anton Belinskiy: digitally

Balenciaga: digitally

Balmain: in-person (runway)

Beautiful People: digitally

Boyarovskaya: in-person (appointments), digitally

Calvin Luo: digitally

Cecilie Bahnsen: digitally

Chanel: in-person (runway)

Chloé: in-person (runway)

Coperni: in-person (runway)

Dawei: digitally

Dice Kayek: in-person (appointments), digitally

Dior: in-person (runway)

Dries van Noten: digitally

Each x Other: digitally

Elie Saab: digitally

Emanuel Ungaro: in-person (presentation), digitally

Enfants Riches Deprimées: in-person (presentation), digitally

Ester Manas: in-person (presentation), digitally

Gabriela Hearst: in-person (runway)

Gauchere: in-person (runway)

Germanier: in-person (presentation), digitally

Giambattista Valli: in-person (appointments), digitally

Givenchy: digitally

Hermès: in-person (runway)

Isabel Marant: in-person (runway)

Issey Miyake: in-person (runway)

Jarel Zhang: digitally

Kenneth Ize: in-person (presentation), digitally

Kenzo: in-person (runway)

Kimhekim: digitally

Kristina Fidelskaya: digitally

Koché: in-person (runway)

Leonard Paris: in-person (appointments), digitally

Litkovskaya: digitally

Loewe: digitally

Louis Vuitton: in-person (runway)

Lutz Huelle: digitally

Maison Mai: in-person (appointments), digitally

Maison Margiela: digitally

Mame: digitally

Marine Serre: digitally

Masha Ma: digitally

Mazarine: in-person (appointments), digitally

Miu Miu: digitally

Mossi: in-person (presentation), digitally

Mugler: digitally (film)

Nehera: digitally

Nina Ricci: digitally

Olivier Theyskens: in-person (appointments), digitally

Ottolinger: digitally

Paco Rabanne: in-person (runway)

Patou: in-person (presentation), digitally

Ralph & Russo: digitally

Rick Owens: digitally

Rokh: digitally

Sadeals: digitally

Schiaparelli: in-person (appointments), digitally

Shiatzy Chen: digitally

Situationist: digitally

Stella McCartney: digitally

S.R Studio LA.CA: digitally

Thebe Magugu: digitally

Thom Browne: digitally

Uma Wang: digitally

Valentin Yudashkin: digitally

Vejas: in-person (appointments), digitally

Victoria/Thomas: in-person (runway)

Vivienne Westwood: dgitially

Wales Bonner: digitally

WOS: digitally

Xuly Bet: in-person (runway)

Yohji Yamamoto: in-person (runway)

Y/Project: in-person (appointments), digitally

Zadig & Voltaire: in-person (presentation)

Absent from calendar

Celine, Comme des Garcons, Junya Watanabe, noir kei ninomiya, Off-White, Yves Saint Laurent

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.