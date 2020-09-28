Here's Who's Showing During Paris Fashion Week

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 6, 84 brands will present new collections during Paris Fashion Week, rounding out an unusual fashion month.
Like the past three weeks in New York, London and Milan, the event will consist of a mix of digital debuts and physical events, including both proper runways and more intimate presentations. (Though, last week, French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced that gatherings of 10 or more people in public spaces would be prohibited in areas that are on "high alert" following a rise in coronavirus cases, including Paris, RFI reports.) You can find the full schedule, with dates and times, on the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's website.
Balmain, Chanel, Chloé, Dior, Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton are forging ahead with in-person fashion shows. Meanwhile, Altuzarra, Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Mugler, Nina Ricci, Stella McCartney and Thom Browne (among others) opted for fully virtual presentations. There are also ten new names on the lineup: Ami, Cecilie Bahnsen, Enfants Riches Deprimés, Ester Manas, Gabriela Hearst, Mossi, Situationist, S.R Studio LA.CA, Vejas and Wales Bonner.
Scroll through to see who's unveiling a Spring 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week — and who's missing from the calendar.
Showing Spring 2021
Acne Studios: in-person (runway)
Agnès B: digitally
Akris: digitally
Alexandre Vauthier: in-person (appointments)
Alexis Mabille: in-person (appointments)
Altuzarra: digitally
Ami: in-person (runway)
Anais Jourden: digitally
Andrew Gn: digitally
Anrealage: digitally
Anton Belinskiy: digitally
Balenciaga: digitally
Balmain: in-person (runway)
Beautiful People: digitally
Boyarovskaya: in-person (appointments), digitally
Calvin Luo: digitally
Cecilie Bahnsen: digitally
Chanel: in-person (runway)
Chloé: in-person (runway)
Coperni: in-person (runway)
Dawei: digitally
Dice Kayek: in-person (appointments), digitally
Dior: in-person (runway)
Dries van Noten: digitally
Each x Other: digitally
Elie Saab: digitally
Emanuel Ungaro: in-person (presentation), digitally
Enfants Riches Deprimées: in-person (presentation), digitally
Ester Manas: in-person (presentation), digitally
Gabriela Hearst: in-person (runway)
Gauchere: in-person (runway)
Germanier: in-person (presentation), digitally
Giambattista Valli: in-person (appointments), digitally
Givenchy: digitally
Hermès: in-person (runway)
Isabel Marant: in-person (runway)
Issey Miyake: in-person (runway)
Jarel Zhang: digitally
Kenneth Ize: in-person (presentation), digitally
Kenzo: in-person (runway)
Kimhekim: digitally
Kristina Fidelskaya: digitally
Koché: in-person (runway)
Leonard Paris: in-person (appointments), digitally
Litkovskaya: digitally
Loewe: digitally
Louis Vuitton: in-person (runway)
Lutz Huelle: digitally
Maison Mai: in-person (appointments), digitally
Maison Margiela: digitally
Mame: digitally
Marine Serre: digitally
Masha Ma: digitally
Mazarine: in-person (appointments), digitally
Miu Miu: digitally
Mossi: in-person (presentation), digitally
Mugler: digitally (film)
Nehera: digitally
Nina Ricci: digitally
Olivier Theyskens: in-person (appointments), digitally
Ottolinger: digitally
Paco Rabanne: in-person (runway)
Patou: in-person (presentation), digitally
Ralph & Russo: digitally
Rick Owens: digitally
Rokh: digitally
Sadeals: digitally
Schiaparelli: in-person (appointments), digitally
Shiatzy Chen: digitally
Situationist: digitally
Stella McCartney: digitally
S.R Studio LA.CA: digitally
Thebe Magugu: digitally
Thom Browne: digitally
Uma Wang: digitally
Valentin Yudashkin: digitally
Vejas: in-person (appointments), digitally
Victoria/Thomas: in-person (runway)
Vivienne Westwood: dgitially
Wales Bonner: digitally
WOS: digitally
Xuly Bet: in-person (runway)
Yohji Yamamoto: in-person (runway)
Y/Project: in-person (appointments), digitally
Zadig & Voltaire: in-person (presentation)
Absent from calendar
Celine, Comme des Garcons, Junya Watanabe, noir kei ninomiya, Off-White, Yves Saint Laurent
Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.