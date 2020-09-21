PhotoBook Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in Brooklyn (New York), monitors what is happening in the creative world (referring to emerging and upcoming artists).

THE ROLE

We are looking for a Social Media Intern to join our growing team. The ideal applicant will possess a strong knowledge of the digital media landscape, including various social media sites. The successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to social media projects, monitoring and posting on blogs and social networks, engaging in online forums, participating in online outreach and promotion, and analyzing social media performance metrics. We are searching for a college undergraduate who is available to work 20 hours a week with us. We accept applicants who are willing to work remotely on projects and campaigns.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with the Social Media team to create and implement campaigns

Monitor analytics with social media team to identify viable ideas

Create an engaging blog and social media content

Provide support to our marketing team at live and online events

Assist in expanding engagement efforts across platforms

Create social media graphics for promotion of the magazine

QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Experience in social media/marketing

Self-starter who is able to think quickly and work well with a team.

In-depth working knowledge of Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories and LinkedIn

Experience with social media analytics, including Google Analytics and Facebook Insights

Basic knowledge of Photoshop

Basic knowledge of photo research and editing is ideal.

ABOUT PHOTOBOOK MAGAZINE

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in Brooklyn (New York), monitors what is happening in the creative world (referring to emerging and upcoming artists, a group that includes photographers, fashion designers, illustrators, videographers, painters, and other creative talents). The goal is to integrate the creative world with a supportive and healthy environment, embrace positive well-being and sustainable fashion, and support social conscious change. Instead of focusing on the big-name individuals, brands, and companies, PhotoBook addresses individuals and emerging brands and companies benefiting from broader recognition.

PhotoBook Magazine: https://www.photobookmagazine.com

Email: photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Please send Cover Letter + Resume & Any Visuals

Position Is Non-Paid.