Pyer Moss's Kerby Jean-Raymond Announces New Kering-Backed Venture

Called "Your Friends in New York," the new venture will combine events, philanthropy, music, art and — of course — fashion.

Kerby Jean-Raymond. Photo: Craig McDean/Art + Commerce/Courtesy Pyer Moss

Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and designer at Pyer Moss, is one of American fashion's brightest lights. And now, he's announcing a venture that goes beyond just fashion, with a little help from French luxury conglomerate Kering: a new platform called Your Friends in New York.

YFINY will "merge fashion, music, art, philanthropy and wellness to form an eco-system of creativity that reimagines how consumers discover and interact with brands, including Jean-Raymond’s own brand, Pyer Moss," according to a release. It will include an event and experiences arm (when those are happening again), an incubator-inspired program, philanthropic initiatives and a merch label.

The new venture was dreamed up by Jean-Raymond and set in motion after a meeting with Kering's CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

"When I met Kerby in 2019, I was impressed by his unique perspective of creativity, innovation, business and social issues. What struck me immediately was his willingness to invent a new, singular model, freeing himself from the usual constraints of the fashion system. It was only natural for Kering to support this project that seeks to empower new artistic talents, to encourage the diversity of creativity and to give a voice to the younger generation of innovators," said François-Henri Pinault in a release.

Originally set to launch in March 2020, the platform was delayed by the pandemic. But a hint of the philanthropic focus was seen in Pyer Moss's medical supplies drive and relief fund for minority-owned businesses. In the future, Jean-Raymond says, YFINY will continue to support up-and-coming talent through an incubator-like program and will focus philanthropic efforts on a range of issues, including but not limited to mental health services for residents of public housing.

"It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future forward, involve the community at large and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space," said Jean-Raymond.

Additional details on each arm of the new venture will be announced in the months to come.

