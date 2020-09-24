Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rachel Bilson at a Chanel Dinner in 2011

Photo: Kristy Sparow/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In moments like these, it can be comforting to think back to simpler times, like when Karl Lagerfeld casually held a Chanel cruise show at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes on the French Riviera as flown-in celebrities and industry figures looked on and attended various events in the surrounding days. It was a type of extravagance that will likely never make sense again for a fashion house.

It is also comforting, for me at least, to remember "The O.C." star Rachel Bilson's heyday as an adorable front-row fixture. Here, she's pictured at a dinner held before the aforementioned Cruise 2012 show. The stylish actress was one of Chanel's favorite starlets to put front and center at its events, even years after she'd filmed the last episode of the show that made her famous. (At this point, she would have begun filming "Hart of Dixie.") I pored over everything she wore from the mid-aughts to early-2010s, and distinctly remember how I cool I thought she looked here with her little Chanel bouclé jacket and the pop of color offered by this low-profile fedora hat, an elevated version of the hipster trend du jour. I love that even at such a fancy event, she still looked like a cool twentysomething from Los Angeles. Credit goes to her longtime stylist Nicole Chavez as well.

While that particular hat may not have the cool factor it once did, I still like the idea of a pop of red headwear with an otherwise muted outfit. Shop a few 2020-appropriate options in the gallery below.

