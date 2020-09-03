See Every Product in Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line

Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty. Photo: Courtesy of Rare Beauty

The rise of the celebrity beauty brand is alive and well in 2020, just in case there were any doubts. The latest example comes courtesy of Selena Gomez, in the form of color cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, which makes its official debut on Thursday.

Touted as a "mission-driven brand," Rare Beauty will donate 1% of all sales, "as well as funds raised from partners" to the Rare Impact Fund, which "aims to increase access to mental health resources," according to a press release from the brand. It has an initial goal of raising $100 million over the next decade to "help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities, which will make it one of the largest known funds in support of mental health from a corporate entity."

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream. Photo: Courtesy of Rare Beauty

In a statement, Gomez said: "These products aren't about being someone else, it's about being who you are, whether that's rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it's not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are."

Rare Beauty's rather robust initial product offering includes a touch-up kit with refillable powder and blotting papers, a matte liquid eyeliner, eight shades of tinted lip balm, 12 shades of matte lip color, eight liquid highlighters, eight liquid blush shades, eight shades of a dual-ended brow pencil and gel, three tools, an illumining primer, a multi-tasking face mist and 48 shades each of both foundation and liquid concealer.

According to the brand, Gomez has had a hands-on approach to developing Rare Beauty, including product testing, design and mission. At launch, it will be available at Sephora in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as Sephora inside JC Penney and at RareBeauty.com. There are plans for additional international expansion in place for 2021.



