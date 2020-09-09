Refinery29 Hires Former Facebook Exec Simone Oliver as New Editor in Chief

Photo: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

Refinery29 has hired a new global editor in chief: former Facebook and Instagram executive Simone Oliver. She will start her new position on September 30, according to a report from the New York Times.

In the past, Oliver was employed at the New York Times, where she served as the digital editor of the Styles section and launched the publication's first-ever Instagram handle, and at Condé Nast, where she worked on Allure. Most recently, she's been working at Facebook and Instagram, where she led partnerships with lifestyle brands and publications.

The hire comes just a couple months after former editor-in-chief of Refinery29 Christene Barberich stepped down in response to accusations of racism and a toxic company culture at the company she helped found.

The hope is that Oliver will be able to help the publication correct its course.

"We can push even more on giving new and diverse voices — and not just race and gender — a seat at the table," she told the Times.

