Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in a Sexy Chanel Cardigan

Rihanna has served as a muse for many different fashion brands over the years, in both official and unofficial capacities. She's been the face of Dior and Balmain, and, more recently, has proven to be the best advertisement for her own luxury label, Fenty. She was also, for a few years, a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel darling, sitting front row at the iconic brand's fashion shows in Paris while putting her own spin on the looks seen on its runways.

One of her most talked-about ensembles from that era was the sexy longline cardigan she wore to Chanel's Fall 2013 Haute Couture show, styled by Mel Ottenberg. The slouchy-fit dress featured a plunging neckline and buttons that opened up at her thigh, showing off her legs (and Chanel cap-toe heels). The creamy fabric was also pretty thin, so you could see her nipple piercings. She accessorized with a layered string of Chanel pearls and a boxy, quilted top-handle bag from the brand. Sure, it was bold — but it's also Rihanna. And it may have taken a few years, but of course, she predicted the Sexy Cardigan comeback.

