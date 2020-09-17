Well, at Least We Have a New Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show to Look Forward to

Vol. 2 will stream on Amazon Prime and feature the likes of Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Normani and more.

Rihanna was ahead of her time last year when she partnered with Amazon Prime to release a digital fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. While there was a live audience of fashion folks in attendance during filming then, this year we'll all be watching the sure-to-be-incredible show unfold safely from home at the same time, on Oct. 2 — once again, via Amazon Prime Video.

Yes, Rihanna is blessing us with a sequel to the groundbreaking, game-changing, visually arresting and celebrity-filled fashion show-meets-music-video she put together last year. There will be a diverse cast of big-name models as well as performances by the hottest artists around, that will put that other, now-defunct televised lingerie show to shame.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia will all perform, while Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5 Avenue and Jaida Essence Hall will be among the models. Customers will then be able to shop the collection immediately on Amazon.com/savagexfenty and Savagex.com.

Amid a very strange "New York Fashion Week" and an overall dark, depressing time to be alive with no end in sight, at least we have this to look forward to.

Homepage image: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

