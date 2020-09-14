Rodarte Sprinkled Its Sartorial Fairy Dust on Loungewear for Spring 2021

A look from the Rodarte Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Rodarte

Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy are known for showing collections on their own terms — whether that means releasing a series of portraits as opposed to an in-person presentation or going against the fashion calendar by unveiling a spring line during Couture Week in Paris. But no matter the format, the magic behind the clothes always shines through. So, if you thought a global health pandemic would strip away any bit of creativity or fairy-tale-like romance from the sibling design duo, then you thought wrong.

For Spring 2021, the sister act presented not the highly detailed, hand-worked gowns that we've come to expect from the label, but rather dreamy, bed-worthy separates for a stay-at-home lifestyle (think fanciful silk floral-printed pajamas and sweatshirts with lace and ruffle details). It's Rodarte evolving, from making best-dressed red carpet lists to embracing the joyful act of dressing up for yourself, even if you're just parading around your living room.

And while it appears that the Mulleavy's focused mainly on adding a touch of sweetness to loungewear, the warm-weather range also featured more dressed-up pieces: a confectionary pink dotted tulle gown with ruched trim, a white hand-beaded pearl gown and a silk ruffled organza dress. A string of '40s-style frocks with pleated collars and dainty floral motifs round out the collection.

The Spring 2021 line was photographed on six models posing outdoors, with floral wreathes framing their faces or with vibrant roses resting behind both of their ears. The images — which literally capture the calm before the fire storm in California — convey a sense of whimsy, filling our emptying tanks of optimism with hope for brighter, safer days.

See the full Rodarte Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

32 Gallery

