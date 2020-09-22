Must Read: Sarah Paulson in 'Harper's Bazaar,' Elle Fanning in 'Vanity Fair' for October 2020

Plus, the LVMH vs. Tiffany & Co. case will go to trial in January.

Sarah Paulson on the October 2020 cover of "Harper's Bazaar." Photo: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sarah Paulson covers the October issue of Harper's Bazaar

The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar stars Sarah Paulson. The cover, styled by Paul Cavaco, sees the actor in an emerald Valentino confection. In the accompanying story by Roxane Gay, Paulson talks about her work in the new Ryan Murphy Netflix series, "Ratched" and about finding the space to be fearless. {Harper's Bazaar}

Elle Fanning covers the October issue of Vanity Fair

Elle Fanning covers the October 2020 issue of Vanity Fair in a Dior gown and Birkenstocks. The actor chats with Jancee Dunn on making the transition to more adult roles (such as Catherine the Great in Hulu's "The Great") and quarantining with sibling Dakota Fanning at their childhood home in California. {Vanity Fair}

Elle Fanning on the October 2020 cover of "Vanity Fair." Photo: Tierney Gearon/Vanity Fair

LVMH vs. Tiffany & Co. case will go to trial in January

A Delaware judge scheduled a trial date of Jan. 5 for Tiffany & Co.'s lawsuit against LVMH. The jewelry company sued the luxury conglomerate earlier this month for trying to back out of its $16.2 billion acquisition. Tiffany & Co. had asked the court to set a trial date for mid-November, in the hope of getting a ruling before the deal's Nov. 24 closing date; while it didn't succeed, the case will still be heard early enough to settle it and allow for an appeal before the acquisition expires on Feb. 3, according to WWD. {WWD}

Haute Hijab launches "Can't Ban Us" campaign

Haute Hijab teamed up with Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, a basketball player who was banned by FIBA from playing in the WNBA because of her hijab, on a campaign to fight against hijab bans in sports. "Can't Ban Us" features seven hijabi athletes representing various ages, races, accomplishments and sports. Haute Hijab founder and CEO Melanie Elturk said of the campaign: "'Can't Ban Us' is a statement about the different ways in which organizations and governments have tried to ban hijab or Muslims altogether. We wanted to shine a spotlight on the unmatched strength, power and skill that Muslim female athletes possess and how they continuously demolish barriers in the pursuit of greatness." {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Haute Hijab

Net-a-Porter launches The Vanguard for Fall 2020

On Tuesday, Net-a-Porter released the latest brands to join The Vanguard, its two-year-old incubator program that nurtures emerging labels around the world. For Fall 2020, the retailer is spotlighting Minjukim, Artclub and Jia Jia. You can shop their collections here. {Fashionista inbox}

Pyer Moss introduces "Exist to Resist"

Pyer Moss announced a new social justice platform called "Exist to Resist" on Tuesday. The initiative will donate the proceeds from exclusive product drops to various organizations that support community programs across the country. The first release is a T-Shirt from Kerby Jean-Raymond's ongoing collaboration with Sean Jean, designed to promote voter registration and spotlight the non-profit organization "Rock the Vote." You can shop it here. {Vogue}

