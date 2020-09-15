Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Paulson in Neon Prada

It was so good that Rihanna later told her, "I almost made you give me that dress on the spot."

Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" on June 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Has anyone had more fun making a movie and participating in the subsequent press tour than the "Ocean's 8" cast did in 2018? If the pictures are any indication, the answer is no: with a cast as high-powered as this one — including Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson — it's hard to imagine life on set was ever boring. And even though the film itself didn't turn out to be a box-office hit, the red carpet looks were a treat all on their own.

The press tour served up a wide array of excellent 'fits, one of the most memorable had to be Sarah Paulson's Prada dress for the film's world premiere in New York City. For the occasion, the actor picked a fluorescent chartreuse dress covered from head to toe with fringe-like paillettes. She paired the look with simple earrings, a matching neon green-yellow purse and fuschia lipstick. It was the kind of bold that could've gone very, very wrong — but instead it went so right that famed fashion risk-taker Rihanna has talked about being jealous of how perfectly Paulson pulled it off.

"I almost made you give me that dress on the spot," Rihanna told Interview the next year. "I was staring at you, like, 'I am actually mad at this bitch. Why is she wearing that?'"

This red-carpet moment quickly took on a kind of life of its own, with Trinity the Tuck recreating a version of the dress using neon zip ties for "RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4" and Paulson being asked to talk about the dress in multiple interviews. (Karla Welch, Paulson's stylist, has called the neon Prada "probably my favorite dress of all time.")

You may not have a star-studded red carpet to attend anytime soon, but you can still add a bit of punch to your wardrobe with some pops of neon. Browse the gallery below for some ideas to get you started.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.