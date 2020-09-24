Rihanna Is Introducing Savage X Fenty Menswear

Christian Combs in Savage X Fenty Men's Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is about to make her trailblazing Savage X Fenty line even more inclusive with a dedicated menswear capsule collection, debuting at the brand's upcoming runway show on Oct. 2. And she enlisted some help with adapting the sexy aesthetic for this new category.

The singer/entrepreneur turned to someone in her realm of music royalty: Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy. According to GQ, the 22-year-old had the incredible fortune of meeting Rihanna (and even getting her number) back when he was 11. He's dabbled in modeling since then and walked in last year's Savage X Fenty runway show. Today, he's both a brand ambassador and collaborator.

"I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear," said Rihanna, in a statement. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

The collection includes satin monogram print pajamas, woven boxers, knit boxers and trunks, perfect for lounging around at home in these socially-distant times. According to a press release, they're inspired by Combs's '90s aesthetic and "New York attitude." And in the the Savage spirit of inclusivity, they'll be worn by both men and women in the upcoming runway show and will then be available to purchase online immediately in sizes S to XXXL, with prices ranging from $12.92 to $69.95.

See every piece from the collaboration in the gallery below.

