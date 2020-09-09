Selena Gomez Did Her Own Makeup to Appear on the Cover of 'Allure'

Using products from her new Rare Beauty line, of course.

Selena Gomez for the Best of Beauty issue of 'Allure'. Photo: Micaiah Carter/Courtesy of 'Allure'

In the Covid era, anything can happen. Which means it shouldn't be all that surprising that for Allure's "Best of Beauty" issue, the magazine put Selena Gomez on the cover — and had her do her own makeup.

Though she took "remote aid" and "direction" from her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Gomez ultimately did all the makeup herself, using colors from her new Rare Beauty line.

"I had never done that before. I was a little stressed," she told writer Jessica Chia. "I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, 'I hope I did this right.'"

Beyond her own beauty line, Gomez also discussed her acting career from Disney to present day, realizing she's bipolar, being an entrepreneur and producing the Netflix documentary "Undocumented," which followed families being torn apart by American immigration policies.

"I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything," she said.

See more images from Gomez's cover shoot below, then check out the full story on Allure.

