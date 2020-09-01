Shiffon Co. Is Hiring A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Shiffon Co. is a budding social enterprise that empowers female entrepreneurs through its hero product, the Duet Pinky Ring — a spiral-shaped pinky ring that represents a “pinky promise” to pay it forward to support women. 50% of profits from all Duet Pinky Ring sales go to the Startup Girl Foundation, Shiffon’s non-profit organization that invests in other female-founded companies. The Duet Pinky Ring has organically graced the hands of women like Serena Williams, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama, Shailene Woodley, Emma Watson, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

Shiffon Co. is looking for a graphic designer to join our growing team. We are looking for self-starters and innovative, talented, young designers to contribute new ideas and concepts, who are (highly) detail oriented, are excellent communicators, and are capable of iterating quickly. You will be working directly with the core team to execute projects and will have the opportunity to work with leaders in the creative, fashion, and consumer product industries.

To Apply: Submit resume and portfolio to tania@startupgirlfoundation.org with subject line “Graphic Design Intern”.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop (graphics) projects following Shiffon’s brand identity

Assist with the development of new concepts and ideas

Excellent InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator Skills

Dropbox & Google Drive experience

Projects include Social Media (Organic & Ad), Newsletter & Web

Takes initiative

Fast learner

Excellent communication skills

Must meet all deadlines

Must be open to receiving feedback

Compensated internship*