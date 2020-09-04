Vests-as-Shirts Are Back

Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images

It's now an iconic image: Kate Moss in a fitted vest, low-waisted short-shorts, a crossbody bag and mud-covered Hunter wellies trudging through Glastonbury in 2005, her then-boyfriend Pete Doherty likely off doing lord-knows-what in a trailer somewhere. It's so memorable to those of us who came of age during the mid-aughts era of paparazzi-fueled bohemian glamour that when Kaia Gerber walked down the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 runway in a similar look, the internet instantly recognized its inspiration.

It's taken some time, but the humble menswear-inspired vest is once again starting to look mighty appealing as a shirt all on its own — perhaps thanks to the proliferation of suiting for women as well as mounting nostalgia for the 2000s. Nineties whomst?

It can also be seen as a sleeveless evolution of the buttoned-up cardigan trend that's been on the rise over the past year or so. There's a preppy feel, but the look can also veer more rock 'n roll, depending on the styling. For summer, we're partial to a matching vest-and-shorts or -pants set in cream linen, like the one from sustainability-minded brand Scout. A slightly cropped denim vest also gives off a cool Rachel Green vibe.

As the temperatures start to dip, try a knit or wool vest with high-waisted trousers. You could even add a turtleneck underneath, or a matching blazer for a three-piece suit that's very Blake Lively in "A Simple Favor."

Shop a few of our current favorites in the gallery below.

