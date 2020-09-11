Ease Into Fall With These 17 On-Trend Transitional Knits

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sometimes fall starts slowly, letting us adjust to its crisp air with only a gentle breath of wind. But the season can be unpredictable — and if we've learned anything from 2020, it's that we have to expect the unexpected. So, to gear up for whatever weather the next month throws at us, we've combed through the web to bring you the coziest, most layerable and lightweight knit options that will become both your home office wardrobe staples and your favorite pieces to wear out.

From fringed cashmere ponchos — which made several appearances on the runway in February — to chunky cable-knit vests, from short sleeve cardigans to ballerina-style wrap sweaters, the 17 knits below will help you ease into fall.

