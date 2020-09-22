Shop 89+ Pieces of 'Vote' Merch That Give Back

Shop 89+ Pieces of 'Vote' Merch That Give Back

Proceeds from the sale of each item included are donated to organizations that work to increase participation in every election.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Last month, the U.S. celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which declared that the right to vote couldn't be denied on the basis of sex. It was an important victory, but it was only a beginning, as suffrage didn't come for many — particularly Black, Asian, Indigenous and Latinx women — for another few decades. A century later, the fight for equality and a better future for all is just as urgent.

For that, and many other reasons, it's important to register to vote if you're eligible (you can do so here) and encourage others to do the same. In anticipation of the 2020 Presidential Election on Nov. 3, many brands are sharing that message through "vote"-themed merchandising, ranging from diamond-encrusted necklaces to crew socks. Ahead, we've rounded up over 89 of such pieces that'll get you ready to exercise your civic duty and give back to organizations like I Am a Voter, Rock the VoteWhen We All Vote and more that work to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap. 

rebecca minkoff top
alfred t-shirt
aluurez vote necklace
98
Gallery
98 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

