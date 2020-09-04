Must Read: Designers Are Turning to Leftover Fabric for Spring 2021 Collections, Dover Street Market Gives Vaquera a Lifeline

Looks from the Spring 2020 Gabriela Hearst collection. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Designers are turning to leftover fabric for Spring 2021 collections

Vogue's Emily Farra caught up with designers Gabriela Hearst and Marina Moscone to see how they're getting resourceful for Spring 2021. Hearst's upcoming collection boasts garments made from leftover materials and trims, while Moscone's features a few hand-woven pieces — which she did herself using a wooden loom that she set up in her apartment — as well as warm-weather designs made from past-season fabrics. {Vogue}

Dover Street Market gives Vaquera a lifeline

After working with Dover Street Market to stage its New York Fashion Week show back in February, Vaquera is getting another helping hand from the store as it tries to navigate its uncertain future amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cut's Matthew Schneier reports that the independent collective is joining the retailer's Paris-based showroom-cum-incubator. This means, Dover Street Market Paris will handle Vaquera's international sales, and take over roughly half of its production, and all of its distribution. {The Cut}

Jennifer Behr is re-releasing iconic headpiece designs

In celebration of the brand's 15-year anniversary, Jennifer Behr is re-releasing iconic archived styles, including those seen on Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and on "Gossip Girl." The collection will be available for purchase on Sept. 4 exclusively on the brand's website. {Fashionista inbox}

Luxury brands are taking style cues from anime

The high art of Japanese animation has become highly referenced on the runway. In a new piece for Town & Country, Chloe Foussianes explores how this fascination with hand-drawn characters came about and why high-end labels like Louis Vuitton and Moschino look to it for inspiration. {Town & Country}

Art school graduates photograph fall fashions for Elle

Faced with an uncertain future, Elle invited college photography graduates from around the country to shoot editorial images featuring Fall 2020 looks for its September issue. The photos showcase the best in fall fashion — from a sequined Giorgio Armani set to a puff-sleeve Rodarte blouse — and are modeled by everyone from roommates to parents of the students. {Elle}

