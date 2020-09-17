Telfar Is Collaborating With Ugg

"I've always been obsessed a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody."

Photo: Courtesy of Ugg

Following the cancellation of its collaboration with Gap and its 2020 CFDA Award for accessory design, Telfar announced a buzzy new partnership that'll give shoppers something to look forward to in 2021.

On Wednesday night, the brand posted a video of designer and founder Telfar Clemens wearing a fitted, short-sleeved black T-shirt with a bedazzled text graphic that combined its logo with Ugg's. The caption read: "COMING 2021: TELFAR x UGG #feelUGG #inmyfeels."

The Telfar x Ugg collection will consist of 10 products across footwear, apparel and accessories, launching in the fall of next year, according to a spokesperson for Ugg.

The California-based brand has a history of collaborating with forward-thinking, industry-beloved designers, like Y/Project and Eckhaus Latta. Meanwhile, Telfar presented deconstructed — and, as Clemens said in a statement "unofficial, unauthorized" versions of the brand's iconic boots in past runway collections.

"I find Ugg really sexy — a soft kind of rugged," the designer explained, in a press release. "I've always been obsessed a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of Ugg and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling."

Andrea O'Donnell, president of Fashion Lifestyle at Deckers Brands (Ugg's parent company), added: "Telfar is exceptional; a true pioneer and visionary and one of the first designers to believe that being unapologetically yourself is sexy. At UGG, we believe in the same thing, and that fashion can be real, democratic and aspirational all at the same time. This collection will be the perfect expression of our shared beliefs."

This announcement comes a few months after Gap canceled its highly-publicized, highly-anticipated collaboration with Telfar, amid the fallout of coronavirus-related closures. In honor of the partnership, Ugg is releasing a video of Clemens as part of its "Feel You" campaign, which spotlights artists and activists that represent "unapologetic individuality and style," according to the brand (image at top).

Telfar and Ugg will be sharing more specifics about their partnership in 2021.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.