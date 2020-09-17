Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tessa Thompson in Delightful Green Prada

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Earlier in the year, we sung the praises of a beautiful green dress Tessa Thompson wore on her "Creed II" press tour, and now it's time to highlight another one.

As Vogue reported back in 2018, Thompson and her styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald intentionally chose a green theme to reflect the energy of Bianca, the character Thompson played in the film. Still, there was plenty of variation within that color palette: The voluminous solid green Valentino gown Thompson wore the the European premiere differed greatly from this mini-length Prada dress, which she donned to the New York one. With tulle sleeves and glittering paillettes of various sizes, paired with metallic silver heels, the look is just pure fun, with a subtle '60s tinge. This particular pale green hue also happens to be having a big moment in fashion right now.

So, have some fun yourself with one of the little green dresses in the gallery below.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.