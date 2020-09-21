THORSUN IS SEEKING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING & E-COMMERCE OPERATIONS INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Thorsun Swimwear is looking for Fall/Winter product development, marketing and e-commerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder.

Thorsun Swimwear is looking for Fall/Winter product development, marketing and e-commerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. Offering men’s and women’s swimwear, this position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the marketing and operations.

*This internship is unpaid.*

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

Please see below for responsibilities for each internship position.

Marketing interns

Responsibilities include but are not limited to search engine marketing, social media marketing, content writing and email marketing. By interning for us, you will experience more than just an internship. You will drive to support our online presence, work cross departmentally and support our special projects.

Product development interns

Responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs, managing sourcing and sample tracking and working directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product.

E-commerce interns

Familiarity with Squarespace and Shopify platforms, managing stock and sample product inventory, supporting influencer gifting activities, performing competitive market research and liaising between the founder and retail account contacts.

Core Qualities Required:

Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.

Detail oriented and highly organized

Excellent written and oral communication skills

The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com.