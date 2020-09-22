THURSDAY: KENZO KIDS & JONATHAN SIMKHAI  SAMPLE SALE (West Hollywood, CA)

Drop by our West Hollywood location on 9/24 to shop discounted KENZO and Jonathan Simkhai products.

KENZO KIDS SAMPLE SALE

Kenzo is BACK! Missed our Online Sale? Shop the best of the luxe kidswear brand IN - STORE starting Thursday 9/24. Find all of your little one’s style needs for Babies, Boys and Girls. A new selection, not found on Eclipse Online!

JONATHAN SIMKHAI SAMPLE SALE

Ready for a Jonathan Simkhai refresh? Shop our IN - STORE Sale, Thursday 9/24! Find in-store exclusives, SS20 Samples and the best in feminine silhouettes. You won’t want to miss out on this fan-favorite flash sale!

When:

Thursday, September 24 – Sunday, September 27th

The sale will start at 11 am PDT - 6p Daily

Where?

Website: 315 S. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood CA 90048

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com