Must Read: What Happened to Need Supply and Totokaelo, Designers Reflect on the Future of Fashion

What happened to Need Supply and Totokaelo

The already-challenged retail sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Need Supply and Totokaelo are the latest boutiques to close up shop, facing a lack of reserves and an increasingly tough digital market to penetrate. Lauren Sherman investigates what went wrong for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Designers reflect on the future of fashion

We are, as the saying goes, living in unprecedented times. How will the current Covid-19 crisis, climate change, social unrest and more impact the future of fashion? Vogue asked 34 designers that question in the first of a five-part series, dedicated to the craft of creating clothes. {Vogue}

Telfar Clemens named to Fortune's 40 under 40

His affordable bags, famously dubbed the Bushwick Birkin, have become the hottest accessory in the fashion world, selling out even in the middle of a global pandemic. Telfar Clemens has proved he has both an eye for design and a mind for business, all while keeping grounded in an ethical center, which is what landed him on Fortune's 40 under 40 list for 2020. Who needs Gap? {Fortune}

Refinery29 asks what style means now

Typically, fashion outlets like Refinery29 would be ramping up coverage of fashion month around this time. Instead, its editors put together a package asking what style means now, whether that's through the humble-yet-essential face mask, the evolution of street style or how anti-capitalism and fashion can go together. {Refinery29}

J Brand collaborates with Halpern

London-based designer Michael Halpern has made a name for himself making party-ready clothes rendered in explosions of sparkle. Now, thanks to a collaboration with J Brand, he'll be making those sexy clothes accessible for day, too, with a capsule featuring everything from cool flares to metallic leathers. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista Inbox}

