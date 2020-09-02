The Best Looks From the 2020 Venice Film Festival

See what the stars wore to the first Covid-era fest.
Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the Opening Ceremony and the "Lacci" red carpet during the 77th Venice Film Festival.

The 2020 Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday — yes, really. Despite an ongoing global pandemic, the red carpet has returned in Europe, with stars delivering on the jaw-dropping fashion spectacle featuring face masks

Tilda Swinton arrived at the opening ceremony and screening of "Lacci" in black and white Chanel Haute Couture from its Spring 2020 runway show in January, which she accessorized with a masquerade-style gold mask, as well as a CDC-approved face covering. Keeping a safe six-feet apart from Swinton was Cate Blanchett, who re-wore a cape dress by Esteban Cortazar that she first sported at the London Film Festival in 2015. On the model front, Taylor Hill showed up in a paisley-printed Etro gown. 

While we keep up with the evening's red carpets and daytime photocalls over a course of 10 days, consider this your sartorial replacement for the canceled Cannes fest earlier this year. See the best 2020 Venice Film Festival fashion in the gallery below.

