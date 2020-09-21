Victoria Beckham Stuck to a Practical-Chic Uniform for Spring 2021

A look from the Victoria Beckham Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has little interest in staying home in sweats, and neither do her customers, who come to the British designer to perfect their practical-chic uniforms. For Spring 2021, Beckham stuck to what she knows (and what inspires her fan base): strong tailoring, sharp color and modernity.

The collection "is about freedom," according to the show notes, and is "rooted in reality." Beckham's interpretation of reality is still somewhat of a dream — take, for instance, the sumptuous high-neck gowns worn with chain-trimmed heels, which our slipper-clad feet might not be able to fathom right now. Still, a theme of easy elegance extends to the wide-leg jeans and super long trousers seen throughout the line, which come in delectable shades of candy apple green, buttery yellow and gingerbread. Patch pocket trench coats or double breasted blazers with utilitarian details are paired with the elongated bottoms and are layered over classic button-down shirts, which are then topped with statement-making, brushed gold chain necklaces. Those attracted to more playful patterns will appreciate the gentle use of leopard print that covers a floor-length cami slip dress and a quilted gilet, as well as a linen check set consisting of an oversized v-neck short-sleeve top and a matching split-hem pant.

Beckham took the limitations of the past few months and turned them into liberating silhouettes, making comfortable clothes that we desire — not the lackluster loungewear that keeps cropping up.

See every look from the Victoria Beckham Spring 2021 collection below.

21 Gallery 21 Images

