'Vogue' Announces Updated Lineup and Virtual Format for 4th Forces of Fashion Conference

Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston and Chioma Nnadi at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference in 2017. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For the past three years, American Vogue has brought together the most talked-about and compelling figures in fashion for a two-day conference in New York City. Forces of Fashion was slated to take place on Oct. 19 and 20. at Spring Studios, but on Wednesday, the Condé Nast title announced an update to the event in response to the evolving circumstances surrounding Covid-19. Now, it will take place virtually on Nov. 16 and 17.

The talent turning up this year to take part in a series of thought-provoking conversations includes Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, Alber Elbaz, Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton, Loewe's Jonathan Anderson, photographer Ethan James Green and Lizzo.

Abloh is a returning guest at the conference, having spoke with Heron Preston and Vogue's Chioma Nnadi at the inaugural event in 2017. Lee is responsible for designing several cult-favorite items over the last few seasons, while Elbaz has been on the sartorial sidelines since leaving Lanvin in 2015, but is expected to make a comeback with a new label called AZ Fashion. Anderson and Burton are two of the most feted British designers and Green is a model-turned-photographer, who's work has been featured in Dazed, Vogue Italia and American Vogue. Lizzo is an award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter, as well as a body-positive fashion icon.

Vogue will bring these speakers together virtually to discuss the ways in which the fashion industry is fostering sustainability, transparency and social responsibility.

"In these uncertain times, all of us at Vogue are looking to the creative and inspiring ways in which the fashion community has been responding and coming together," said Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in an official press statement. "And while we unfortunately cannot gather in person, this year's Forces of Fashion will nonetheless continue to bring together the most exciting talent across the industry."

In addition to spotlighting the work of established creatives, Forces of Fashion has partnered with the local New York City community, including schools and several youth outreach programs, to showcase selected works from young photographers. Attendees — which will be able to access this year's conference for only $125 as opposed to $3000 in the past — will have the opportunity to bid on those works, with all proceeds directed back to the artist.

Head here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the confirmed speakers.

