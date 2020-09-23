Must Read: 'Vogue' Launches in Singapore, a Timeline of Black-Owned Beauty Brands

3 Gallery 3 Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Vogue launches in Singapore

There's a new Vogue in town: Under the leadership of editor-in-chief Norman Tan, Vogue Singapore has launched with three covers. Diya Prabhakar was photographed by Bryan Huynh and layered with a CGI floral illustration by Rodolfo Hernandez; Chinese supermodel Jū Xiǎowén was shot by Gregory Harris; and Japanese actress Nana Komatsu was lensed by Fish Zhang. See all three covers in the gallery above. {Fashionista Inbox}

A timeline of Black-owned beauty brands

For Byrdie, Quani Burnett put together a timeline of Black-owned beauty brands, documenting the challenges and the triumphs of everything from Eunice Johnson's Fashion Fair Cosmetics to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and beyond. "As consumers and influencers alike, improving our awareness of these obstacles, and a sustained commitment to supporting Black-owned beauty brands are ways to cultivate the continued growth for Black-owned beauty companies," she writes. {Byrdie}

Hill House Home introduces new Nap Dress styles

The Nap Dress was unquestionably the garment of the summer, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as temperatures cool. Good thing Hill House Home is introducing two new styles for fall — The Nesli and Sabrina — and releasing more matching hair accessories. See the full September 2020 drop in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

U.S. House of Representatives votes to take action against forced labor in cotton supply chains

The Clean Clothes Campaign has shared that the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to take action against the import of goods from the Uyghur region, where forced labor is "ubiquitous" and political forces make factory inspections near impossible; the Uyghur region is responsible for as much as 20% of the world's cotton. A release on the action says, "The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (H. R. 6210) establishes the legal presumption that any product arriving at US ports that was manufactured in the Uyghur Region, or contains inputs from the region, was made using forced labor." The bill will still need to pass in the U.S. Senate. {Fashionista Inbox}

#PayUpFashion launches to get garment workers paid

After Covid-19 impacted the sales of retail brands across every category, many decided to refuse payment for completed orders. #PayUpFashion, "a coalition of garment workers, union leaders, activists and concerned citizens," has launched to put pressure on these companies to get the garment workers who have been most affected by these decisions paid. {Fashionista Inbox}

