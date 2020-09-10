Walmart Launches New In-House Brand With Eloquii

It runs from sizes 14 to 28 and is priced at $50 and under.

On Thursday, Eloquii and Walmart announced a new element to their partnership, following the latter's acquisition of the plus-size retailer in 2018: a private label brand.

Eloquii Elements is Walmart's latest in-house line, joining a roster of brands that includes Scoop, Time and Tru, Terra & Sky and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. It will be designed by Eloquii and run from sizes 14 to 28. The inaugural collection is priced between $17 (for a puff-sleeve T-shirt) and $50 (for a faux leather jacket), and will be available on Walmart.com and Eloquii.com. New collections will drop seasonally, for fall, holiday, spring and summer.

"Eloquii Elements has the same quality, fit, and fashion expertise from Eloquii but is a more casual and versatile everyday fashion line," Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII, told Fashionista via e-mail. It's "designed for women and moms on-the-go who love to stay stylish with effortless fashion while living her busy lifestyle. This new brand has more relaxed styles to run errands and socialize casually yet still on-trend to look great. We're hoping shoppers will be amazed by the value for this assortment."

According to Chase, the team at Eloquii has "been talking about something like Eloquii Elements internally for years! It has come to life as a result of our work with Walmart and their support." Launching with fall, some of the pieces bear brand signatures, "including romantic ruffles, dark florals, faux leather and sophisticated pleats," she adds.

Walmart bought Eloquii for an undisclosed sum — reported by Vox to be $100 million — almost two years ago, hoping to get a slice of the plus-size market and cater to a digital-savvy customer. This is the first product collaboration between the brands.

In a statement, Denise Incandela, SVP of Women’s Group and Online Brands at Walmart, said of the launch: "When we acquired Eloquii in 2018, we fell in love with their mission and passion for design and quality. We're excited to further diversify our women’s plus-sized apparel assortment with Eloquii's signature fashion and fit, adding to our assortment of on-trend fashion brands that our customers know and love."

See the full Eloquii Elements line in the gallery, below.

