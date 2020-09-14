Must Read: What's Next for Fashion, Industry Falls Behind on Sustainability Targets

Plus, Duchess Meghan Markle made a video chat appearance to celebrate the anniversary of her workwear capsule.

The Louis Vuitton Men Spring 2021 show on September 2, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

On the eve of NYFW, what's next?

Virgil Abloh, Gwyneth Paltrow, Antoine Arnault and Tory Burch spoke with the New York Times's Vanessa Friedman about what's next for fashion, covering everything from sustainability to racial equity to the future of the fashion show and the demise of the wholesale-driven calendar. {New York Times}

How fashion's sustainability targets measure up

Fashion companies are announcing more ambitious sustainability targets despite a coronavirus-induced financial slump, writes Rachel Deeley. But the industry still lags behind when it comes to hitting international goals that will actually limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. {Business of Fashion}

Duchess Meghan Markle celebrates anniversary of her workwear capsule

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a video chat appearance to celebrate the anniversary of her Smart Set workwear capsule, writes Amy Mackelden. The clothing capsule was released to support the charity Smart Works, which helps disadvantaged women get back into the workplace. {Harper's Bazaar}

Hailey Bieber makes debut as a new face of Versace

Hailey Bieber is making her official debut as a Versace muse alongside the likes of Bella Hadid. The models are now the faces of the Dylan Turquoise and Dylan Blue women's fragrances, respectively, Sandra Salibian writes. {WWD}

Jo Malone London apologizes after China drops John Boyega for ad reshoot

John Boyega conceived, directed and starred in an award-winning ad campaign for Jo Malone London last year. But when the campaign was remade for the Chinese market, it dropped Boyega while keeping his concepts, writes Alex Ritman. Jo Malone London has since apologized for the "misstep." {The Hollywood Reporter}

Condé Nast puts Love Magazine print on hold, but keeps digital

Love Magazine's print edition is going on hold after founding editor Katie Grand's departure, reports Samantha Conti. But the digital footprint of the brand will remain for now, and Condé Nast is "looking at new opportunities around the magazine's social media following of 1.5 million." {WWD}

