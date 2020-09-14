Great Outfits in Fashion History: Whoopi Goldberg's Canadian Tuxedo at New York Fashion Week

Whoopi Goldberg at the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2018. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

No one does New York Fashion Week like Whoopi Goldberg. With a penchant for practical printed footwear — recall her zebra-striped Crocs — and visibly cozy socks, the woman is a front-row lesson in relaxed dressing. I saw it firsthand at the Spring 2019 R13 show, when Goldberg wore head-to-toe denim and Birkenstocks. The ensemble didn't exactly scream fashion week — there was no "look at me" component or attention-getting coat — but its insouciance in a sea of try-hards was remarkably refreshing.

It's not everyday that you get to breathe the same air as a Canadian tuxedo-clad Goldberg, which is why I consider it to be one of my top moments from the sartorial sidelines at NYFW. I'm attracted to the outfit's relatability — any MetroCard carrier could easily pull it off — and am delighted by Goldberg's apparent mastery of putting various denim washes together. Unfortunately, we won't get to see what Goldberg wears to the biannual fashion event this September, but I'm going to channel her comfortable style to view the currently streaming Spring 2021 season.

Below, shop slip-on shoes and denim separates for an easy Goldberg fashion fix.

