Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz in a Slinky Chainmail Saint Laurent Top

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Zoë Kravitz is arguably a walking style wonder of the world. There's not a best-dressed list that she's hasn't made, she's one of few who could turn biker shorts into an iconic bridal look and she's a muse to designers looking to up their cool — which is why she had a front row seat at Anthony Vaccarello's Fall 2020 Saint Laurent show in Paris earlier this year.

Joined by her equally-cool dad, Lenny Kravitz, the actor wore a slinky Saint Laurent chainmail top covered in crystals to the runway spectacle. She paired the Paris Hilton-approved garment with a casual pair of jeans and strappy sandals. It's an example of genius styling, how Kravitz toned down a disco-adjacent going-out top with worn-in denim — a lesson in contrasts, a sartorial subject that the "High Fidelity" star is well-versed in.

Ahead, shop a selection of shiny tops that you can wear with a baggy pair of jeans (or even sweatpants).

