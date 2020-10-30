31 Beauty Gifts for $25 or Less That Are Actually Worth Buying

31 Beauty Gifts for $25 or Less That Are Actually Worth Buying

Beauty brands truly outdid themselves this year when it came to gift-worthy holiday offerings.
We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Things may be pretty dismal in 2020, but despite how generally "blah" everything is, beauty brands truly outdid themselves this year when it came to gift-worthy holiday offerings. Even better, they're serving up plenty of luxurious, beautifully packaged, carefully formulated hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness items that won't blow your entire gift budget in one fell swoop. (They'll just make it look like you did.)

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 31 beauty gifts we'd be thrilled to receive this year — and every single one costs $25 or less. (Some, much less.) These finds are so surprisingly affordable, we totally won't judge if you end up treating yourself with a few of them, too.

Homepage/main photo: Courtesy of @dietmtndewy/Dieux

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

