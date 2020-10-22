Must Read: American Eagle Introduces $5 Million Social Justice Scholarship, Moncler Announces Sustainability Plan

Photo: Courtesy of American Eagle Outfitters

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

American Eagle introduces social justice scholarship for associates

On Thursday, AEO, Inc. announced the launch of the AEO REAL Change Scholarship for Social Justice, which aims to "advance educational opportunities for full and part-time AEO Inc. associates who are actively driving anti-racism, equality and social justice initiatives" and has a $5 million investment from the company. Through this program, 15 people will be awarded up to $40,000 towards a post-secondary education and receive mentorship from someone at AEO, Inc. (The company also said it would offer a tuition reimbursement benefit to qualifying associates.) Applications will open in the spring. {Fashionista Inbox}

Moncler reveals "Born to Protect" sustainability plan

Moncler published a new sustainability plan titled "Born to Protect," which builds on the company's existing commitments and outlines five goals to address within its business model. You can read them all — and learn more about them — here. "The world is facing ever more urgent social and environmental challenges. The pandemic is a reminder that we can, we must, always go beyond what we have already achieved if we are to make our future better," Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler, said in a statement. "To rise to these great challenges, as individuals, as organizations and as companies, we must mobilize extraordinary energies." {Fashionista Inbox}

Christopher John Rogers on growing his business, carefully and strategically

Chantal Fernandez interviewed Christopher John Rogers for Business of Fashion about his meteoric year (and what it took for him and his team to get there), why he's declined retailers who've reached out asking to carry his brand and his cautious approach to growth. Sherri McMullen, Pierre-Yves Roussel and more also speak to the designer's appeal and approach to business. {Business of Fashion}

Jawara curates virtual exhibit on Black hair

"COARSE: The Edges of Black Ingenuity" — a new virtual exhibit curated by hairstylist Jawara — opens this week. Featuring the work of Tyler Mitchell, Nadine Ijewere and more, it centers and celebrates Black and afro hairstyles. "It is my intention to use this platform to curate a storied journey of triumph through the power of our follicles," he said. "I was taught at a young age that 'hair is strength' by my mother who hasn't cut her hair in 43 years. I believe that the best way to convey this truth is through beauty." The exhibit, which is hosted by Art Partner, will be live through December 2020. {Fashionista Inbox}

