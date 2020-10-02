Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Dello Russo in Raf Simons' Final Collection for Jil Sander

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A confession: I miss street style.

I don't mean that I miss the daily posts and the sidewalk circus of it all that we're being deprived of thanks to Covid-19. (Though, I do kinda miss that too!) Instead, I miss that peak era of street style circa 2009-2012, where there were a handful of photographers with blogs capturing the real style of editors. Now that the scene is dominated by influencers being paid to wear head-to-toe looks, changing multiple times a day, it just isn't the same. (No disrespect to influencers! Collect those checks!) And if that particular chapter of street style had a queen, it was definitely Italian editrix Anna Dello Russo.

It was so clear from the way Dello Russo dressed herself that she took a real joy in fashion for fashion's sake — I mean, the woman once went jogging in a full Dolce & Gabbana look. There was just no mistaking ADR's fearless style in any crowd and her outfits ended up on many a mood board for me. This particular look, worn one day during the Fall 2012 show season in Milan, feels just as modern and stylish to me as it did then. ADR chose a dress and veiled beanie straight off the runway from Raf Simons' final collection at Jil Sander (you know, the one where he cried?) in a gorgeous, complementary color palette. She added a pair of earrings and a fluffy, oversized scarf in a shade of blue to match the hat, a green croc clutch, two gold cuffs and peep toe, over-the-knee black leather boots. I mean: Perfection, right?

Like so many of her street style peers, ADR ultimately decided enough was enough and auctioned off a chunk of her impressive collection to benefit the Swarovski Foundation Scholarship. While that's lovely, I miss seeing her slightly off-kilter, truly personal style around fashion month. I think we could use some of her joy right about now, don't you? In that spirit, I'll be shopping a few ADR inspired items.

