Balenciaga Takes At-Home Essentials Out of the House for Spring 2021

A look from the Balenciaga Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Last season, Demna Gvasalia displayed his Fall 2020 Balenciaga collection on models marching through murky waters in a post-apocalyptic themed show. It was foreboding and felt appropriate given the somber mood that would come to define the next few months. But for Gvasalia's latest offering, he took a more hopeful route, showing his Spring 2021 line on a group of young people purposefully and excitedly walking around Paris at night.

The video, which was done as opposed to staging a runway show, boasts an optimism that we need from fashion right now; it gives the promise of a future that involves dressing up and going out with friends. The clothes had an air of approachability and lightness as well. There were oversize sweatsuits and shearling robes reimagined for an outing through styling. Gvasalia deconstructed loungewear by coming up with creative ways to cut up a hoodie and give it a new purpose. He also reinterpreted how we see denim, making a jean-printed silk and five-pocket pants in jersey, as well as full leather garments that look like a pair of classic five-pocket jeans and jean jacket from afar.

A press release noted: "93.5% of the plain materials in this collection are either certified sustainable or upcycled. 100% of the print bases have sustainable certifications." Evident upcycled elements included a shoelace-fur coat; denim scrap knitwear; a sheer gown made with basketball net chains; a slip dress crafted from tiny metal armor-like links; and patchworked boots, purses and motorcycle pants.

See all the looks from Balenciaga's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

