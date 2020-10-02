Beauty & Lifestyle Brand, Herb Essentials, is Seeking a Production Assistant in New York, NY
Herb Essentials is a holistic Cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in beauty. Cannabis helps your skin help itself. Bringing high performing skincare products that utilize the unique beneficial properties of Cannabis, Herb Essentials has been able to pioneer a new market segment - Premium Cannabis Beauty. All products are engineered around oils derived from the Cannabis plant and fortified with organic ingredients to maximize the effect of the specific products and its purpose. Based in New York City, our product offering ranges from skincare to fragrance and ingestive.
Qualifications/Experience:
- Must have a minimum of 2 years experience in production coordination
- New York based
- Willing and able to work flexible hours
- Executive assistant experience a bonus
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ability to adhere to tight deadlines
- Can-do attitude
- Research for various production needs
- Communicate and liaise with production vendors
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment
- Able to work independently and in a team environment
- Highly organized
- Excellent time management skills
- Coordination of creative timelines and schedules
- Strong problem solving skills
Email: hello@herbessntls.com
Subject Line: Production Assistant
-Please note this is not a full time position
-Resume must be attached to email