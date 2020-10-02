Beauty & Lifestyle Brand, Herb Essentials, is Seeking a Production Assistant in New York, NY

Photo: Herb Essentials

Herb Essentials is a holistic Cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in beauty. Cannabis helps your skin help itself. Bringing high performing skincare products that utilize the unique beneficial properties of Cannabis, Herb Essentials has been able to pioneer a new market segment - Premium Cannabis Beauty. All products are engineered around oils derived from the Cannabis plant and fortified with organic ingredients to maximize the effect of the specific products and its purpose. Based in New York City, our product offering ranges from skincare to fragrance and ingestive.

Qualifications/Experience:

Must have a minimum of 2 years experience in production coordination

New York based

Willing and able to work flexible hours

Executive assistant experience a bonus

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ability to adhere to tight deadlines

Can-do attitude

Research for various production needs

Communicate and liaise with production vendors

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Able to work independently and in a team environment

Highly organized

Excellent time management skills

Coordination of creative timelines and schedules

Strong problem solving skills

Email: hello@herbessntls.com

Subject Line: Production Assistant



-Please note this is not a full time position



-Resume must be attached to email