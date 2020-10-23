13 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now - Fashionista

13 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including a deodorant our beauty director loves, the prettiest lip palette you ever did see, a beloved skin-care staple and more.
pattern-beauty-main

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's picks include a deodorant our beauty director loves, the prettiest lip palette you ever did see, a beloved skin-care staple and more. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

rituel-de-fille-ash-ember-eye-soot
weleda-skin-food-original
beneath-your-mask-whipped-skin-souffle
13
Gallery
13 Images

