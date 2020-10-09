11 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now - Fashionista

11 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including some of our favorite vitamin C-packed skin brighteners and a glow-enhancing face mist celebrities and influencers swear by.
uoma-badass-icon-lipstick-promo

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's picks include some of our favorite vitamin C-packed skin brighteners, lip colors in a variety of textures and finishes and a glow-enhancing face mist celebrities and influencers swear by. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

bossy-beauty-bossy-gloss-scarlet-red
beautystat-universal-c-eye-perfector
tatcha-luminous-dewy-skin-mist
11
Gallery
11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

