Fashionista's 27 Favorite Bags of Spring 2021 Fashion Month

From classic leather carryalls to pearl-embellished minis, we've edited down the season's offering to our standout styles.
Photo: Imaxtree

It's only been a few days since the Spring 2021 shows officially wrapped, and the moment has come for us to focus on the industry's real moneymakers: the handbags.

The luxury houses in all four fashion capitals really delivered on the bag front this season. While some brands tapped into consumer nostalgia by creating new versions of structured leather classics, others played with unusual proportions, sizes, shapes and fabrications to stand out from the pack. The result was a wide range of carryalls — from pearl-embellished minis to basket-like totes. 

Ahead, we've edited down the season's offering to 27 standout styles. Check them all out in the gallery below.

Versace PO clp RS21 0077
16Arlington PO RS21 0007
Anna Sui PO clp RS21 0011
